Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazil's economy is strengthening though the government needs to continue taking steps to consolidate growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Mantega said a more competitive foreign exchange rate is having a positive effect, though credit growth is still insufficient.
Data Friday showed that Brazil's economic activity climbed in June at its fastest pace since March 2011. The numbers, paired with data showing a surprise jump in retail sales, suggest that a flurry of government stimulus has started to spur growth in the world's sixth-largest economy.
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.