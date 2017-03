BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to start winding down their monetary stimulus measures sooner rather than later to reduce global market uncertainty.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Mantega also said the government will announce a "clear" fiscal target for 2014, adding that this year's fiscal result should be sufficient to keep lowering the country's debt-to-GDP ratio.