WASHINGTON, April 19 Brazil still doesn't need
to change rules on savings accounts, one of the country's most
popular investments, after the central bank cut interest rates
to a near all-time low of 9 percent, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said on Thursday.
As Brazil's base interest rates fall, investors are
encouraged to move their money out of other funds into savings
accounts known as "poupanca," which pay out a fixed interest of
0.5 percent per month plus a variable rate.
