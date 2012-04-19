WASHINGTON, April 19 Brazil still doesn't need to change rules on savings accounts, one of the country's most popular investments, after the central bank cut interest rates to a near all-time low of 9 percent, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

As Brazil's base interest rates fall, investors are encouraged to move their money out of other funds into savings accounts known as "poupanca," which pay out a fixed interest of 0.5 percent per month plus a variable rate. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)