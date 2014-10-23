RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa stock index on Thursday erased all of its 2014
gains as investors feared President Dilma Rousseff may defeat
market-favorite candidate Aecio Neves in Sunday's presidential
elections.
Bets that Neves would become Brazil's next president had
boosted Brazilian stocks since he recovered from a distant third
place just before the first round of elections on Oct. 5 and
made it to the runoff against Rousseff.
Recent polls showing Rousseff pulled ahead of Neves have
left investors jittery, however. Both candidates remain
statistically tied within the survey's margin of error but
Rousseff seems to have a slight edge.
The Bovespa index last traded at 51,159.41 points,
2.4 percent lower on the day and 0.5 percent lower in the
year-to-date.
