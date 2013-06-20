BRIEF-Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of Westar Acquisition
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil's real slid 2 percent on Thursday even after the central bank acted to halt a currency rout that has been spurred by fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to scale back its monetary stimulus program.
The real last traded at 2.27 per dollar, 2.2 percent weaker on the day, after closing nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday.
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of United States dollar-denominated senior notes