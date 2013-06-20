RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil's real slid about 0.8 percent on Thursday even after the central bank acted to halt a currency rout that has been spurred by fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to scale back its monetary stimulus program.

The central bank sold 30,000 traditional currency swap contracts due on September 2 and another 30,000 contracts maturing on October 1, in a strategy that emulates the sale of dollars in the futures market.