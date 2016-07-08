SAO PAULO, July 8 The Brazilian real
strengthened 2 percent on Friday as traders saw the government's
more ambitious fiscal target for 2017 as a sign of commitment to
austerity from interim President Michel Temer.
The real advanced more than regional peers as
Brazil's central bank refrained from intervening to weaken the
currency after doing so for five straight trading days. Latin
American currencies in general strengthened on Friday on a
rebound in global risk appetite following stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)