By Asher Levine and Walter Brandimarte

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazil's currency plunged early on Monday while stocks were also expected to sell off following the victory of President Dilma Rousseff over pro-business challenger Aecio Neves in Sunday's presidential election.

The Brazilian real opened about 3 percent lower at 2.53 to the U.S. dollar and is down nearly 7 percent this year.

The sell-off may be contained in the next few days, however, if Rousseff signals she will tweak economic policy to boost Brazil's flagging economy, as hinted in a conciliatory first speech she gave after re-elected on Sunday.

After the closest, most divisive campaign since Brazil returned to democracy three decades ago, Rousseff won 51.6 percent of votes in a runoff against Neves, who won 48.4 percent support.

The tight and fast-changing election campaign had sent Brazil's financial markets on a wild ride with big gains whenever Rousseff lost ground in polls and drops whenever her odds looked stronger.

Rousseff's economic policies have been roundly criticized by investors for tipping Brazil into a recession while damaging state-run companies such as oil producer Petrobras and lender Banco do Brasil along the way.

Shares of Petrobras listed in New York slumped over 15 percent in pre-market trade.

Many investors bet Neves would rescue the private sector from what they see as the heavy and unpredictable hand of Rousseff's leftist government.

With the election now decided, Monday's open saw a sharp selloff not only in the real, but also in Bovespa stock index futures, with the December contract down 6.4 percent to 48,670 points.

The move suggests that the Bovespa index, which erased nearly all of its gains for the year last week, is also set to post a sharp loss.

Long-dated contracts for interest-rate futures also sold off, driving yields on Jan. 2023 futures 57 basis points higher. Those yields had fallen sharply recently on bets that mainstream fiscal and monetary policy in a Neves' government would make room for lower interest rates in the future.

The real has seen downward pressure due to a stronger dollar globally, though it has been supported by a central bank currency swap program in what many traders see as a managed trading band.

"The central bank is likely going to increase intervention to avoid what they likely see as overshooting of the real," wrote Citi analyst Dirk Willer.

Any staunching of the losses in future sessions will most likely come on bargain-hunting and signals of more market-friendly policies and cabinet appointments from the Rousseff administration, analysts said.

"The markets have already discounted a lot of bad news with Brazil credit spreads trading closer to BB than BBB peers with any relief on the cabinet likely to trigger a relief rally on asset prices," wrote Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies in New York. (Editing by W Simon)