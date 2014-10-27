(Updates prices to close, adds Bovespa afternoon move)
By Asher Levine and Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazilian
financial markets fell on Monday as leftist President Dilma
Rousseff's re-election victory dashed investor hopes of
significant policy changes over the next four years.
Brazil's real closed at a 9-1/2-year low. Local
stocks pared losses after a sharp opening drop, though shares of
heavyweight state-run oil firm Petrobras posted their
biggest one-day decline in nearly six years.
The outlook for Brazilian assets will now likely depend on
whether Rousseff signals policy tweaks to boost a flagging
economy, as hinted in a conciliatory first speech she gave after
defeating pro-business challenger Aecio Neves on Sunday.
After the most divisive and tightest campaign since Brazil
returned to democracy three decades ago, Rousseff won 51.6
percent of votes in a runoff against Neves, who won 48.4 percent
support.
"While Rousseff's victory speech carried a conciliatory tone
and invitation for debate and change, her ability to regain
credibility will require more than just words," said Flavia
Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with RBS Securities.
Brazilian markets will only stabilize, she said, once
Rousseff announces "concrete policy initiatives" and makes
appointments to government positions such as the finance
ministry and the central bank.
Most analysts remain skeptical, however, as Rousseff's first
term saw little in the way of significant economic reforms.
Those doubts were fed on Monday afternoon when outgoing
Finance Minister Guido Mantega offered a rosy assessment of the
Brazilian economy and said the election "shows that the
population approves of the economic policy we are practicing."
Mantega's statements kept downward pressure on the real,
which closed 2.6 percent lower at 2.5223 per U.S. dollar.
"The person who probably needs to come in is someone who is
a bit more realistic about economic projections (than Mantega),"
said Christopher Palmer, who helps manage about $1 billion of
Latin American assets for Henderson Global Investors in London.
Most investors are betting the Brazilian currency will
weaken over the next few years as U.S. Treasury yields rise and
Brazil tries to boost industry competitiveness.
"Without an acceleration in productivity, a further
correction of the real seems highly probable in the near
future," Santander economists led by Mauricio Molan said. They
forecast the real will overshoot in the short term, later
converging to 2.55 per dollar at the end of the year.
Other analysts warned, however, that under a second Rousseff
term the central bank is likely to extend its intervention
program to cushion any currency losses that would further fuel
inflation.
STOCKS TO REBOUND?
Brazil's tight and fast-changing election campaign had sent
its financial markets on a wild ride with big gains whenever
Rousseff lost ground in polls and drops whenever her odds looked
stronger.
The Bovespa index fell as much as 6.2 percent in
early trade but later trimmed losses to close with a 2.77
percent decline as bargain hunters swooped in, leaving the index
at 50,503 points.
The drop was less than some investors had expected before
market open. Traders said cheap valuations for Brazilian stocks
in dollar terms, the need among short-sellers to cover
positions, and a somewhat priced-in Rousseff victory helped keep
the index from plunging further.
The index could drift towards the mid-to-high 40,000 point
level in the near future, Citi analysts Stephen Graham and
Fernando Siqueira wrote on Monday.
"At that point we would see limited downside and substantial
theoretical upside, but the latter only if (Rousseff's
administration) takes decisive steps in new directions," they
wrote.
Rousseff's economic policies have been roundly criticized by
investors for tipping Brazil into a recession while damaging
state-run companies such as oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and lender Banco do Brasil SA
along the way.
Preferred shares of Petrobras fell as much as
15.6 percent at the open, easing to an 12.33 percent loss by the
close. Still, it was the stock's biggest one-day loss in nearly
six years.
Petrobras' share price has suffered under Rousseff's
government due to a policy that holds down domestic fuel prices
in order to help relieve inflation.
Shares of Banco do Brasil fell 5.24 percent. The bank has
seen pressure from Rousseff's government to lower lending
spreads in order to juice consumption in a sputtering economy.
Yields paid on long-dated contracts for interest-rate
futures surged, with the Jan. 2023 maturity shooting
34 basis points higher. Those yields had recently fallen sharply
on bets that stricter fiscal and monetary policy in a Neves'
government would make room for lower interest rates in the
future.
Shorter-dated contracts saw yields fall, however, as some
traders speculated that the central bank will be less aggressive
in raising the benchmark Selic rate next year under Rousseff,
even as inflation remains high.
Brazil's debt insurance costs also rose in the credit
default swaps (CDS) market. Data from Markit showed that
five-year CDS were up 5 basis points versus Friday's closing
level to 167 bps.
(Additional reporting by Paula Laier and Jeb Blount; Editing by
Nick Zieminski, Gunna Dickson and Grant McCool)