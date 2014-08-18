(Updates prices to close, adds named item code)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Brazil's financial
markets closed higher on Monday as an opinion poll showed
President Dilma Rousseff, criticized by investors for
interventionist policies, is unlikely to win an outright
re-election on Oct. 5.
The poll increased uncertainty about who is likely to face
Rousseff in a second-round runoff - market favorite Aecio Neves
or environmentalist Marina Silva.
Silva was statistically tied with Neves in a Datafolha poll,
the first conducted after her running mate Eduardo Campos died
in a plane crash last week. Silva's presidential bid is expected
to be formally announced by the Brazilian Socialist Party on
Wednesday.
The poll showed Silva four percentage points ahead of
Rousseff in an expected second-round vote on Oct. 26, still
within its margin of error. But the survey also brought good
news for Rousseff as her approval ratings got a considerable
boost.
While most investors were relieved that Rousseff now looks
headed to a runoff, many also expressed concern about Silva,
whose views on a number of economic policy issues are little
known.
"Financial markets are still unsure of what to make of all
this," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. "However, we
suspect that it makes it less likely the election will trigger
the wholesale reforms needed to revive Brazil's economy."
Other analysts cautioned that it may be too early to make
bets on the recent poll.
"This first poll is marked by a lot of commotion," said
Jaime Ferreira, head of currency trading at Sao Paulo's Intercam
brokerage, referring to the fallout from Campos' death. "We need
to wait a few weeks to see how much of this actually translates
into votes."
The real closed 0.2 percent stronger against
the dollar. Easing geopolitical tensions related to the
Ukraine-Russia crisis also contributed to gains in other
emerging market currencies such as the Mexican peso.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.06 percent,
boosted by shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA and lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA.
Shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, have rallied
over the past few weeks whenever investors see lower re-election
chances by Rousseff, whose government has forced the oil firm to
sell fuels at a loss in the domestic market.
