SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazil's stock market and
currency both weakened in early Sao Paulo trading on Tuesday as
investors fretted over disappointing economic data in top trade
partner China.
Data earlier showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank
at its fastest pace in three years. China is a major purchaser
of Brazilian raw materials such as iron ore and soybeans.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 2.4
percent while Brazil's currency, the real , weakened
about 1 percent to 3.66 per dollar.
