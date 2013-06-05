RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazil's currency, the
real, shot up 2 percent early on Wednesday while interest-rate
futures fell sharply after the government scrapped a financial
tax imposed nearly two years ago to keep speculative capital
away from the country.
By removing the 6 percent IOF tax from foreign investment
into local bonds, the government suddenly boosted the appeal of
fixed-income assets in Brazil, increasing expectations of dollar
inflows.
The real , which had posted strong losses over
the past few days, last traded at 2.0998 per dollar, 1.3 percent
stronger for the day, after gaining over 2 percent in the first
few minutes of trading.