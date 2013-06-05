* Government removes tax on foreigners' bond purchases
* Real initially rallies 2 pct, then drops nearly 1 pct
* Central bank intervenes to stabilize currency
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazil's currency swung
widely on Wednesday after the government scrapped a steep
financial tax imposed nearly two years ago to discourage
speculative capital from pouring into the country.
The decision to remove a 6 percent IOF financial transaction
tax on foreign buying of local bonds potentially increases the
appeal of fixed-income assets in Brazil, but it is also expected
to add volatility to the domestic foreign exchange market.
That is exactly what happened on Wednesday. The real
rocketed over 2 percent at the open as investors gauged
the impact of the measure, which could result in fresh inflows
of $30 billion to Brazil, according to estimates from Standard
Chartered bank.
The market euphoria wore off before midday, however, with
analysts saying the decision also made the local foreign
exchange market more vulnerable to swings in investor sentiment,
especially at times of higher risk-aversion globally.
Currency losses then mounted to nearly 1 percent after
President Dilma Rousseff said Brazil has "no measures at all to
hold back" dollar gains against the real and as aversion to risk
grew globally.
As the real neared a four-year low of 2.15 per dollar, the
central bank stepped in to the market with an auction of
currency swaps, derivative contracts that mimic the sale of
dollars in the futures market.
The intervention brought the exchange rate back to 2.1296
per dollar, nearly unchanged from Tuesday's close, as it showed
the central bank remains ready to act to limit excessive
currency volatility.
Investors mostly welcomed the removal of the IOF tax, which
was one of the key capital control measures adopted by Brazil in
recent years to fight what Finance Minister Guido Mantega
referred to as a global currency war.
Many were dismayed, however, by Mantega's suggestion that
the measure could be only temporary.
"It's the government communication that messes up
everything. Foreigners do not understand how you can change
taxes every six months," said Guido Chagas, a senior partner at
Humaita Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "That only increases
uncertainty about Brazil and scares long-term investors."
Other investors expressed skepticism that Brazil would be
able to attract large dollar inflows at a time when markets fret
about a possible reduction in global liquidity.
REAL STILL SEEN WEAKENING
The IOF removal comes as Brazil's current account
continuously deteriorates and investors fear that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may soon taper stimulus measures that have
supported the appetite for risk assets in emerging markets.
For those reasons, some analysts argued that the decision is
insufficient to reverse the real's recent depreciation trend.
The currency has weakened more than 4 percent so far this year,
and 20 percent since March 2012.
"With the economic recovery painfully slow and the pace of
deterioration of the current account accelerating, that measure
will not be enough to revert the currency direction, which is
for a weaker real," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a currency
strategist with RBS Securities.
She estimated the real will likely trade between a range of
2.05 and 2.15 per dollar for the foreseeable future.
On the other hand, the measure leaves the door open to "hot
money" inflows - the sort of short-term capital that quickly
moves around the globe in search of higher returns. That kind of
inflow had dropped over two-thirds since the IOF was imposed in
October 2010, to less than $20 billion in the 12-month period
through April, according to JP Morgan.
"While the decision to cut the IOF tax helps attract foreign
flows, it also will demand more FX intervention from the central
bank to dampen excessive volatility," Barclays' analysts wrote
in a research note.