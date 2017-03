BRASILIA, Sept 10 Brazilian markets are performing better than expected after Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's debt rating, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

The member of the government's economic team, who asked not to be named, added that the foreign exchange market is not dysfunctional or lacking liquidity, and that the central bank auctions in the exchange market are working well. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Silvio Cascione)