RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazil's interest-rate
futures opened sharply higher on Thursday while the real rallied
after the central bank signaled it is nowhere near ending a
monetary tightening cycle that has driven up its benchmark Selic
rate by 225 basis points since April.
Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2005
jumped 20 basis points after the central bank made no changes to
a much-scrutinized statement that is always issued after its
monetary policy decisions. The move was interpreted as a sign
that the bank will keep its current pace of monetary tightening.
The real gained 0.6 percent to 2.1924 per
dollar as higher interest rates potentially boost the allure of
Brazilian assets.
Brazilian policymakers last night raised the Selic to 9.5
percent from 9.0 percent, and analysts now believe the rate will
go up by another 50 basis points next month.
The central bank's "statement gave no hint that the recent
falls in inflation might prompt policymakers to slow the pace of
tightening. A further hike to 10 percent looks all but
guaranteed at the next central bank meeting at the end of
November," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist with
London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.
In the statement, the central bank repeated the same
language used after the past three monetary policy meetings,
saying only that its board considers that the decision to raise
the Selic by 50 basis points "will contribute to put inflation
on a downward path and will ensure that this trend continues
into the next year."