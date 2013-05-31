* Brazil real slumps on risk aversion, cenbank intervenes
* Selic increase by 50 bps sends rate futures rallying
* Markets see turning point in fight against inflation
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 The Brazilian real closed
at a four-year low on Friday despite central bank efforts to
support the currency, while interest-rate futures rallied after
policymakers raised the benchmark Selic rate by more than
investors expected.
The real ended at 2.1412 per dollar, its
weakest level since May 2009, even after the central bank
stepped up its campaign against inflation, a move that
potentially increases the appeal of Brazilian fixed-income
assets.
Currency losses were triggered by a combination of global
risk aversion related to a possible withdrawal of U.S. stimulus
measures and speculation by local investors about policymakers'
tolerance to a weaker currency.
Not even a central bank intervention earlier on Friday was
able to prop up the currency. The bank sold currency swaps,
derivative contracts designed to strengthen the real, but the
auction only temporarily cushioned the real's decline.
A weaker currency is a headache for the central bank as it
could add to inflation by making imported goods more expensive.
A sharp depreciation of the real could also increase currency
risks to companies exposed to exchange rate fluctuations.
For now, however, government officials might just be giving
some time for investors to digest a series of market
developments domestically and abroad.
In an interview with Reuters, a government source said
policymakers "have to wait and see what is going to happen" to
the U.S. bond-buying program, which for years has provided a
steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging
markets.
A higher-than-expected increase in Brazil's Selic rate also
"tends to mitigate" the depreciation of the real, the source
said.
"It's still early to say at which level the central bank
wants the real to trade, especially after (finance minister
Guido) Mantega said a weaker currency is good for exporters,
which caused all that speculation," said Glauber Romano, a
trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo.
"But the central bank is already signaling it won't allow
the real to weaken much further," Romano added.
INTEREST-RATE FUTURES RALLY
Brazilian interest-rate futures rallied, however, after the
central bank's decision to speed up the pace of monetary
tightening was seen as a turning point in the bank's fight
against inflation.
Brazil's central bank on Wednesday evening lifted the Selic
by 50 basis points to 8.0 percent in a unanimous decision
announced hours before the start of a national holiday on
Thursday, which shut financial markets.
Ahead of the announcement of the decision, many economists
and investors had bet policymakers would keep raising borrowing
costs at a more modest pace as economic activity falters.
"The acceleration in the rate hike pace and a unanimous
decision shows a surprising resolve of the central bank to renew
focus on inflation," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America
strategy at Jefferies and Co, wrote in a research note.
While yields paid on short-dated interest rate contracts are
surely going to rally, the real question is whether investors
will continue to ask for more inflation premium in the
longer-dated contracts, Morden said.
So far on Friday, the shape of Brazil's domestic yield curve remained little changed, with the most liquid
contracts rising in block.
Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014, one of the
most traded, jumped 36 basis points to 8.42. Longer-dated
contracts expiring in January 2017 also rose 36 basis points, to
9.74 percent.
Brazil's yield curve now prices in at least another Selic
hike of 50 basis points in July, according to Reuters'
calculations. Some analysts said an additional and
final rate hike of 25 or 50 basis points could also be on tap.
That is a sign that investors expect policymakers to
aggressively fight inflation even after key GDP data on
Wednesday showed Brazil's economy expanded 0.6 percent in the
first quarter, less than the 0.9 percent forecast by economists.
Responding to concerns rate hikes could hurt growth, central
bank chief Alexandre Tombini on Thursday said in a TV interview
the central bank's move will increase investors' "confidence in
the pillars of the Brazilian economy," helping in the economic
recovery.