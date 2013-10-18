RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 The Brazilian real opened about half a percentage point stronger on Friday, crossing the market of 2.15 per dollar for the first time in more than four months, as investors expected U.S. monetary stimulus to keep supporting appetite for risk into 2014.

The real gained to as much as 2.1474 per dollar during the first minutes of trade. It later traded at 2.1505, about 0.4 percent stronger from Thursday's close.