US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher as Nasdaq hits record
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened 1.13 percent in spot market trading on Friday to a bid price of 1.6333 to the dollar.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump Era