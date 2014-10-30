RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 The Brazilian real
rallied over 2 percent early on Thursday as a surprise interest
rate hike by the central bank raised hopes that re-elected
President Dilma Rousseff is on track to adjust economic policies
in her second term.
The real jumped 2.1 percent in the first minutes of
trade to 2.4155 per dollar after Brazil raised the base Selic
rate to 11.25 percent from 11.0 percent on Wednesday night,
surprising all 43 economists in a Reuters poll who expected no
rate change.
Yields paid on short-dated contracts for interest rate
futures <0#2DIJ:> rose as analysts said the rate hike was
probably the beginning of a new tightening cycle by the central
bank.
Long-term interest rate futures fell, on the other hand, on
bets that a more credible monetary policy will bring down
inflation, making room for lower interest rates down the road.
Most-traded interest-rate futures contracts at 1120 GMT
month ticker last previous close change(p.p.
(pct) (pct) )
JAN5 11.24 10.943 0.297
JAN6 12.17 11.83 0.34
JAN7 12.21 11.98 0.23
JAN1 12.07 12.15 -0.08
JAN3 12.08 12.22 -0.14
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)