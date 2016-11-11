RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 Brazilian Finance
Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday his government will
be careful about reacting to the market turmoil triggered by the
election of Donald Trump to the U.S. White House.
The Brazilian real and shares have tumbled since the
surprise election of the billionaire businessman and reality TV
star on Wednesday due to worries about his policies, which could
lead to sharply raising U.S. interest rates.
