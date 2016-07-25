RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Monday called on Congress to approve a cap on public expenditures to avoid future tax hikes that would hurt the competitiveness of the economy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* To spend more on rural areas, infrastructure, poverty reduction