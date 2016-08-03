(Adds Meirelles comments on tax policy and debt relief details)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that a measure to cap future spending by states is not negotiable, striking a tough tone as the government struggles to approve legislation to rebalance public accounts.

The administration has bowed to governors' demands to loosen some austerity measures in exchange for support of a bill that reduces the states' multibillion-dollar debt with the federal government.

In an event with bankers in Rio de Janeiro, Meirelles also said the government may not need to raise taxes to improve its fiscal accounts this year and next.

Meirelles said that a recovery in activity and confidence tends to raise tax intake, reducing the need to raise taxes. Still, he said the government will make a final decision on whether to raise taxes in late August.

Until recently, Meirelles has said the government could be forced to raise taxes this year to make up for a loss in tax revenues that has hit its finances.

The government's finances are already taking a hit with debt relief to the states. The measures will cost federal coffers 50 billion reais over the next three years.

As part of the deal, states would receive a six-month grace period on debt to the federal government, followed by a year and a half of reduced payments. In exchange, the states have agreed to limit expenditure growth to the previous year's inflation rate. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)