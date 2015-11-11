(Adds Meirelles comments, markets' reaction and context)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA Nov 11 Brazil's former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday he was not invited to take over the finance ministry and insisted the government needs to push ahead with unpopular austerity measures to pull the economy out of recession.

Meirelles and Finance Minister Joaquim Levy delivered speeches to business leaders in Brasilia after having lunch together amid speculation that the former central banker was ready to take over the administration's economic team.

President Dilma Rousseff is under growing pressure from lawmakers, mostly from her own Workers' Party, to replace Levy, whom they accuse of defending budget cuts that are deepening the country's recession, the worst in 25 years.

Still, Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely praised on Wall Street, echoed Levy's urgency to push ahead with austerity to regain investors' trust and bring back growth.

"We cannot underestimate the current situation, which has to be faced vigorously with a complete fiscal adjustment and pro-growth reforms," Meirelles said in his speech.

Brazil's currency and stocks rallied on Wednesday amid growing speculation that Meirelles could return to the government.

Meirelles, a former chief operating officer of BankBoston Corp, now part of Bank of America Corp, is seen by markets as an avid political player capable of pushing through difficult savings measures and other structural reforms to reinvigorate the once-booming economy.

When asked later by reporters if he had received an invitation to the finance ministry, Meirelles said: "There is no formal invitation."

He declined to answer whether there were negotiations or informal talks with Rousseff about the finance ministry.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is Rousseff's predecessor and mentor, has told some lawmakers that he backs Meirelles for the job, a senior Workers' Party lawmakers told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)