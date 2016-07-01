CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
BRASILIA, July 1 The Brazilian government will submit a long-awaited pension reform before the October municipal elections, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.
Several government officials have told Reuters the reform is unlikely to be approved before next year as lawmakers are reluctant to endorse the unpopular legislation before the Oct. 2 elections. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
LJUBLJANA, Feb 3 The number of jobless people in Slovenia jumped by 4.1 percent in January from the month before after a large number of short-term job contracts expired at the end of 2016, the National Employment Service said on Friday.
* Pricing of initial public offering of 5 million common units representing limited partner interests at $18.00 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: