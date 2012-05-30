* Brazil auto inventories at three-year high in April
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 30 The Mercedes-Benz unit of
German automotive group Daimler AG will lay off 1,500
workers at a Brazilian truck factory for up to five months
because of declining production, according to the union
representing workers at the plant.
In April, the unsold inventory of Brazil's automobile
industry reached its highest level since November 2008.
Truck purchases speeded up last year before
stricter motor emissions standards came into effect.
Concern about a downturn led Brazil's government to announce
nearly $1 billion of tax cuts on May 21 to help the struggling
auto sector and other industries. Those measures, though, are
unlikely to show results until sometime in the second half of
2012, the union said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Brazil's auto industry is the country's largest
manufacturing sector.
During the Mercedes-Benz layoffs, the workers at the plant
in Sao Bernardo do Campo, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, will
receive 1,163 reais ($585) a month from a state employment
stimulus fund known as FAT to attend 300 hours of professional
training.
Mercedes-Benz will also make payments to the laid-off
workers. Added together, the government education funds plus the
Mercedes-Benz payment will equal a worker's full salary.
A Daimler spokesman in Stuttgart confirmed the layoff
program. The Daimler group employees 15,000 people in Brazil at
three plants.
Daimler shares fell 1.76 percent to 38.25 euros in German
trading on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.9895 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by John Wallace)