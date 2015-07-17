BRASILIA, July 17 The heads of the Mercosur trade bloc decided to accept Bolivia as a full country member, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday.

Rousseff added that the priority for Mercosur, which is comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, is to find new markets for its products.

Bolivia's entrance into the trade bloc still needs to be authorized by the congresses of Brazil and Paraguay. (Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Richard Chang)