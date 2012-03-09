UPDATE 1-Mattel to sell toys on Alibaba's Tmall
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc became the latest U.S. company to sell products on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.
MEXICO CITY, March 9 Talks with Brazil over renegotiating a disputed automotive accord must be based on the latest trade data, a Mexican government official said on Friday.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was responding to a letter sent by Brazil to the Mexican government, which urged Mexico to reduce the value of its annual auto exports to Brazil to $1.4 billion.
The letter, dated March 8, said the proposed quota was the average value of Mexican auto exports to Brazil over the last three years. The Mexican official said auto exports to Brazil were worth some $2.4 billion last year. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Dubai's Road & Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy 200 electric vehicles from Tesla Inc, a day after the carmaker announced it would open its first Middle East office in Dubai.