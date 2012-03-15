Singapore Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct from year earlier
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazilian Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Thursday that Brazil and Mexico were close to ending a dispute on their bilateral auto trade agreement.
Pimentel made the comments shortly after returning to Brazil from Mexico City, where senior officials from both countries were meeting to resolve the impasse. Pimentel said that Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota had stayed in Mexico to close the deal.
"We're going to close a deal that will be good for both Brazil and Mexico," Pimentel told reporters. He said the deal would allow for a "flexible" quota on auto trade, but did not provide further details. (Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore-based trading start-up International Energy Group (IEG) this year plans to expand its portfolio to crude oil from products such as gasoline and gasoil, looking to tap growing Chinese demand.