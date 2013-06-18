BRIEF-Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc
* Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc.
BRASILIA, June 18 Brazil's mining bill would impose new conditions on rights holders, forcing them to develop claims or lose them, congressman Henrique Fontana told journalists on Tuesday after meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão.
* Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc.
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Monday to launch the process to pick a partner for national oil company Pemex to develop its Ayin-Batsil shallow water field, the second such joint venture sought for the Mexican oil giant.