* Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc.
BRASILIA, June 18 A bill seeking to change Brazil's 46-year-old mining code proposes maintaining the country's existing division of mining royalties, a federal congressman who is part of the government's ruling coalition said on Tuesday.
The bill suggests royalties be divided 65 percent for municipalities affected by mining, 23 percent for producing states and 12 percent for the federal government, said Henrique Fontana after meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão on Tuesday.
Lobão has said recently that the government was considering a wider division of royalties to include payments to non-producing states.
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Monday to launch the process to pick a partner for national oil company Pemex to develop its Ayin-Batsil shallow water field, the second such joint venture sought for the Mexican oil giant.