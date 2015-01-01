BRASILIA Jan 1 Brazil's government plans to
rework parts of the country's new mining code currently stalled
in Congress, the new Mines and Energy Minister Eduardo Braga
said on Thursday.
"All this delay in voting the bill gives us more time to
rework some parts of the mining code in light of the new
international background," Braga told reporters before the
presidential inauguration without giving any details.
Mining is a vital part of Brazil's economy, accounting for
about a third of exports. In recent years, Brazil's giant miner
Vale and foreign peers have struggled with falling
iron ore prices as China's economy slows down.
The saga over the new mining code, a flagship policy of
President Dilma Rousseff first announced in 2009, has meant
miners have had projects delayed, others have rushed to lock in
current terms, and some have avoided the country altogether.
Braga, who replaced Senator Edison Lobao in a cabinet
reshuffle at the start of Rousseff's second term, also said
Brazil needs to reduce its dependence on costly thermal plants
to make room for lower electricity prices.
