CONCEIÇÃO DO MATO DENTRO, Brazil, June 1 A giant
truck carries chunks of sparkling mountainside to a web of
yellow conveyor belts at a huge mine in eastern Brazil, a few
more hundred tonnes of iron ore that are good for its owner
Anglo American but bad for a battered global market.
Part of a new generation of massive mines contributing to a
supply glut, the Minas-Rio mine has the scale and modern design
to produce iron ore, the main ingredient in steel, at well below
the costs of more traditional projects.
"We'll be competitive wherever the price is," Paulo
Castellari, the iron ore head for Anglo in Brazil, said
on a recent visit.
But only a four-hour drive away, in the sleepy town of
Itatiaiucu, workers at older mines are being laid off.
Almost everyone in the town of 12,000 people follows the
price of iron ore and for the last year they have watched it
drop in half to near the lowest level in a decade.
With it, about 20 percent of mining jobs in the town have
been cut, the local union says.
"I go to work every day wondering if I'll be next," said
José Roberto, 55, who has worked for 27 years at a local mine
now owned by steelmaker ArcelorMittal, where the union
says 30 of about 300 workers have been laid off in recent
months.
A spokesperson for Arcelor confirmed nearly 20 people lost
their jobs in April due to the ending of a joint venture
project.
Slower economic growth in China, the world's biggest market
for iron ore, and new production from mines like Minas-Rio, has
flipped the global market into oversupply.
While the likes of Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Vale SA increase output, higher-cost mines from
Australia to Sierra Leone are closing.
Minas Gerais, a state the size of France whose name
translates as "General Mines", has for three centuries been the
heart of Brazil's mining industry, its earth rich in emeralds,
gold and other minerals. But now as job losses mount, some areas
are losing their primary source of income.
NEW REALITY
Just outside Itatiaiucu, the mine of MMX Mineração
, founded by fallen magnate Eike Batista, has already
closed, costing 800 jobs.
Another mine, owned by Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
, has laid off about 300 of its 1,300 workers,
according to the union. Usiminas would not confirm the number
but said it was constantly balancing the size of its workforce
with the demands of the market.
Privately-owned Ferrous Resources has cut 350 jobs since
January at its mine in the neighboring town of Brumadinho,
according to a union official. It is now run on a skeleton staff
of around 90 people and a visit to the gates showed little sign
of activity. The company declined to comment.
Iron ore tends to be a scale game, with larger producers
able to afford better infrastructure like rail or slurry pipes
which in turn reduce costs. With less efficient infrastructure,
smaller mines usually have higher costs and struggle in a price
slump.
Calculations by commodities research firm Wood Mackenzie
suggest smaller iron ore producers in Minas Gerais have an
average cash cost of around $42 per tonne. After adding on
$10-15 per tonne to ship it to China, margins are tiny or
negative at recent prices of $55-60 per tonne.
It is still too early to tell whether the current fall in
price will be the final death knell for these mines and the
towns that rely on them. In the cyclical world of commodities,
difficult times come with the territory but after the so-called
"super-cycle" of the past decade, the slump is likely to be
long.
"Our forecast is that the price will stay below $60 per
tonne for the next four years," UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenheuser
said.
On the central plaza in Itatiaiucu, men play chess in the
afternoon sun by a whitewashed church built after Portuguese
gold prospectors founded the town in 1674. The main hotel, which
once bustled with contractors, now has a full set of keys above
reception.
The local head of a government job agency, Murilo Junior,
admits he can no longer find places for everyone coming to him.
"We've been hit hard by the mining sector," he said with a tired
look.
It is not just job losses hurting the town. Local shops say
the number of people coming through their doors has dropped by a
third.
And with 70 percent of local government revenue coming from
mining, projects like paving new roads have had to be cut.
The city's mayor, Matarazo José da Silva, fears the town
will have to curb investment in health and education that
benefited from the boom. All the municipality's six schools were
remodeled in recent years, for example.
"That could happen in the medium term... If iron ore remains
low, we will face a different reality and have to adapt," Silva
said.
The impact has been felt in less obvious places too.
Inhotim, the world's largest outdoor modern art museum, last
year laid off 400 workers, nearly a third of its total. The
owner, Bernardo Paz, is a mining magnate who made his money in
iron ore. Companies like Brazilian miner Vale are also scaling
back their sponsorship of the museum.
Outside the closed MMX mine, José Santos, 49, now works as a
security guard overlooking the mine he helped operate for 12
years. "I was one of the lucky ones, I got to stay on after
everyone left. But who knows how much longer they'll need guards
here?"
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)