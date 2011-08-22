* Proposal would allow quicker changes to royalty rates

* Would seek to keep mines competitive when economy slows

* Brazil seeking broad overhaul of mining sector rules

By Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 22 Brazil's government is considering a proposal that would make it easier to raise or lower mining royalties depending on economic conditions and minerals prices, government sources familiar with the issue told Reuters on Monday.

The move would come as part of a broad overhaul in Brazil's mining sector that would revamp the licensing process and boost state income from mining companies such as top world iron producer Vale (VALE5.SA) that are posting record profits.

"We could say, for example, that iron ore royalties should rise from 2 percent to 4 percent of net revenue, but after a year we could reach the conclusion that the 4 percent should in fact be 6 percent or 3 percent, depending on the economic situation," said one source, who asked not to be identified.

Under current regulations, changes to mining royalties have to be approved by Congress. The new mechanism would let the government change the rates without legislative approval in order to boost them in times of high prices but cut them during economic downturns to ensure competitiveness.

The proposal includes creation of a new mining commission similar to a state energy commission known as the CNPE, which makes key policy recommendations related to oil, natural gas and electricity.

Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobao, when asked about the issue said, "that could be."

The government of President Dilma Rousseff this year plans to propose legislation that would change the terms of the current concession system, create a new mining regulatory agency, and hike royalties.

Rousseff plans to send three separate bills to Congress relating to mining -- the royalty increase, the creation of a new mining regulatory agency, and a new system for mining concessions.

The new royalty rates would vary between a minimum of 0.5 percent and a maximum of 8 to 10 percent of company revenue, depending on the mineral in question, the sources said.

Iron ore royalties would increase to 4 percent from 2 percent under the proposal, the sources said, in line with what Lobao has already indicated.

Average royalty rates for different minerals is currently 2 percent, which government leaders point out is considerably lower than other countries such as Australia.

Mining industry leaders insist that an increase in royalties would make Brazilian mines uncompetitive because the country's overall tax burden is considerably higher than other places. They say an increase should be accompanied by reductions in other taxes.

Brazil's government is seeking greater control over the country's natural resources, which form the backbone of its exports. Last year, the country's Congress approved an oil sector law that created new rules for companies seeking to invest in the country's huge offshore crude discoveries.

