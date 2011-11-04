* Government to present mining proposal by year-end
Nov 4 Brazil's overhaul of its mining code will
limit the approval of new mining licenses for companies that
are already large producers of a given mineral, local media
reported on Friday.
The move could affect Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's top iron
ore miner, which wants to expand its iron ore production in
Brazil.
The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, without citing sources,
said the government's proposal for a new auction system for
minerals would include a review by anti-trust regulators to
determine whether or not the company could participate.
Brazil's current mining code awards such contracts on a
first-come-first-serve basis. The government of President Dilma
Rousseff has said it will present the proposed new mining code
to Congress by the end of the year.
A mines and energy ministry official said no press
representative was immediately available for comment.
Rousseff's government is expected in the coming weeks to
present bills to Congress that would hike royalties, change the
system of licensing for mine development, and create a new
mining regulatory agency.
The new code is expected to boost state control over the
sector, mirroring similar efforts by countries from Australia
to Chile to increase tax revenues from minerals business has
expanded vastly in recent years on Chinese demand.
Brazil's mining sector is expected to more than triple
output by 2030, the mines and energy ministry said earlier this
year.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Luciana Lopez; Editing by
Alden Bentley)