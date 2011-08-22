Aug 22 Investment in Brazil's mining sector is forecast to grow to a record $68.5 billion in the 2011-2015 period, the national mining institute, Ibram, has forecast.

Below is a list of the 10 largest investments planned for the sector, including construction of new mines, expansion of existing projects, and investments in processing and logistics, according to Ibram.

VALE ( VALE5.SA )

The world's largest iron ore producer, Brazil's Vale, will invest $10.2 billion by 2014 to expand its iron ore mine -- Carajas Serra Sul. Carajas, in the northern state of Para, is the site of the company's single largest iron ore mine.

ANGLO AMERICAN ( AAL.L )

The company will invest $4.3 billion by 2015 to mine nickel at its greenfield Jacare site in Sao Felix do Xingu in Para.

ANGLO FERROUS / ANGLO AMERICAN

The companies will invest $3.2 billion by 2015 in a iron ore mine in two neighboring southeastern states, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

VALE

The company will invest nearly $3 billion by 2012 to add an additional track to the railway connecting its main iron ore mine in Carajas to the port of Sao Luis in the state of Maranhao.

CSN ( CSNA3.SA )( SID.N )

Steelmaker CSN will invest $2.8 billion by 2015 to expand its iron ore mine in Conghonhas in the state of Minas Gerais.

SAMARCO

The privately owned Brazilian company will invest $2.7 billion by 2014 to construct a fourth pelotization plant in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo and build a pipeline that would transport minerals flushed along by a water current.

VALE

The iron ore-focused miner will invest $2.5 billion by 2014 in the Apolo iron ore mine project in Minas Gerais.

POTASSIO DO BRASIL

The privately owned company will invest $2.5 billion by 2014 to develop its potassium assets in the northern state of Amazonas.

MINERACAO MINAS BAHIA (MIBA)

The company will invest $2.25 billion by 2014 in a project comprising an iron ore mine, a processing plant and a pipeline to transport ore for processing in the state of Minas Gerais.

NORSK HYDRO ( NHY.OL )

The Norwegian company will invest $2.2 billion by 2013 in its alumina refinery in Barcarena in Para state.

Source: National Mining Institute Ibram

(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Andrea Evans)