* Mining reform law to go to Congress by year's end-source

* Gov't still adjusting some points of bill

* 6 pct cap for floating royalty under discussion-source

By Sabrina Lorenzi

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 The Brazilian government could set a 6 percent cap on royalties for the mining sector in a draft bill that is expected to go to Congress by year's end, a source involved in forming the new bill said on Wednesday.

In August, sources told Reuters that the government is considering a proposal that would make it easier for authorities to raise or lower mining royalties depending on demand, economic circumstances and mining companies' profits. [ID:nRIA002163]

"We've had some progress in this direction, but this percentage is still not set in stone," said the source who declined to be named but who is participating in talks to change the framework governing the mining sector.

He said ministry officials would meet today to try to settle some points on the three draft bills being drawn up that would alter the level of royalties and revamp the way the sector is governed.

"It's one more round of meetings to try to settle some points," the source said. "The hope is to send this to Congress by the end of the year and if possible by even the end of October."

In addition to reforming a patchwork of mining legislation created over the past six decades to include higher royalties payments by miners, the government wants to impose stricter timelines for the exploration and development of mining concessions and to create a regulator for the sector.

The government is expected to propose roughly doubling the royalty on iron ore from its current 2 percent of gross revenue of the miner. It has already signaled reductions to other taxes payable on mining activity to keep Brazil competitive in the sector.

The source said that minerals that have direct use in construction on the local economy could end up with the lowest royalties in the new bill. But the government will propose raising royalties more substantially on metals such as copper, nickel and gold, the prices of which have risen more substantially in the past years on the international market. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)