RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 Brazil's economy is gaining force, industrial output is rising and inflation is falling, showing that concerns about the country's direction are misplaced, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper on Sunday.

Mantega also said he's confident that the economy's solid foundations, bolstered by efforts to cut taxes and spending, will eventually force the Standard and Poor's rating agency to reverse its decision Thursday to downgrade the outlook for the country's foreign debt rating to "negative" from "stable."

"If it depends on the performance of the Brazilian economy, S&P will have to change their outlook," he said.

The S&P downgrade came the same week that Brazil announced that gross domestic product grew a less than expected 0.6 percent in the first quarter and that inflation jumped 6.5 percent, the upper limit of the central bank's target range, in the 12 months ending May 30.

S&P based its downgrade on weakening government revenue and spending levels and slow economic growth. Brazil has underperformed many rival emerging market economies in recent years. In response to higher inflation, Brazil's central bank on May 29 raised its benchmark interest rate to 8 percent from 7.5 percent.

Even some economists close to the Brazilian government said this week that the only way for Brazil to regain economic credibility is to ease back on its stimulus programs and adopt austerity in government spending.

Mantega though discounted his critics and pointed to a range of data that he says show the economy's robust and improving health. Industrial production, he said, is rising strongly and will continue to rise, he said.

Financing costs have fallen, he added, and inflation's recent gains were temporary, based on food prices that are beyond the government's control.

"Industrial profit margins have grown in the last two quarters," Mantega told Estado. "There have been a return of 'animal spirits' and practically all April economic indicators show the expansion of the Brazilian economy."

Supermarket sales rose for a fourth straight month in April, while highway truck traffic, oil and gas output, cement sales and automobile production were all higher, he said.

He dismissed critics of the government's policy.

"You don't make an omelet without breaking eggs and we broke some eggs to do important reforms," he said. "Even if you look at the question of currency devaluation that happened last year, it made importers unhappy.

"There it is, as we say, those left behind by the reforms are the ones who are unhappy," he said.

'SERIOUS' FISCAL POLICY

Mantega dismissed calls for austerity in spending to improve growth and reduce inflation.

"We are making the biggest fiscal adjustment in history because we are making the adjustment while we are cutting taxes," he said. "There is no way to say that our fiscal policy isn't serious. To get a bigger surplus, it would be necessary to freeze tax cuts, which does not seem adequate to me."

He defended the tax cuts and spending levels as part of the government's efforts to boost the economy during cycles of economic sluggishness.

"We use a counter-cyclical policy," he said. "It is the goal of the government to return to recording a full primary surplus as soon as conditions make this favorable and that condition is a return to higher growth because the best time to save is when the economy is growing and not when it's slowing."

Mantega denied allegations that the government has used accounting tricks to meet key economic targets. Brazil would have been unable to meet its primary surplus target, the excess of revenue over spending before interest payments on debt, without changing the way it classifies some spending and assets.

"Our government has never used and will never use tricks," he said. "We have always been explicit, conducting operations that depend on presidential decrees. The accounting was open and reviewed."

A 6 percent tax on foreign investment in Brazilian domestic bonds was removed on Friday because the tax had served the purpose of stanching speculative capital flows, he said.

"The move was not made spontaneously," Mantega told Estado. "That flood of speculative capital that came in the past had declined," he said. "Today we have flows that behave, that are desirable."

He dismissed concerns that capital will flow away from Brazil as the United States cuts its own stimulus programs and raises interest rates, reducing the relative attractiveness of Brazilian investment compared to Brazilian ones.

"Foreign direct investment is coming in very well as it was in 2012," Mantega said. "When I took of the 6 percent tax on Brazilian bonds I was saying that the bonds will have a higher return than any U.S. government bond."

"We are confident," he added. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)