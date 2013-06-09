* Brazil finance minister dismisses critics of policies
* Growth will force change in S&P debt outlook cut -Mantega
* Signs show Brazil is growing, inflation falling -minister
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 Brazil's economy is
gaining force, industrial output is rising and inflation is
falling, showing that concerns about the country's direction are
misplaced, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in the Estado de
S. Paulo newspaper on Sunday.
Mantega also said he's confident that the economy's solid
foundations, bolstered by efforts to cut taxes and spending,
will eventually force the Standard and Poor's rating agency to
reverse its decision Thursday to downgrade the outlook for the
country's foreign debt rating to "negative" from "stable."
"If it depends on the performance of the Brazilian economy,
S&P will have to change their outlook," he said.
The S&P downgrade came the same week that Brazil announced
that gross domestic product grew a less than expected 0.6
percent in the first quarter and that inflation jumped 6.5
percent, the upper limit of the central bank's target range, in
the 12 months ending May 30.
S&P based its downgrade on weakening government revenue and
spending levels and slow economic growth. Brazil has
underperformed many rival emerging market economies in recent
years. In response to higher inflation, Brazil's central bank on
May 29 raised its benchmark interest rate to 8 percent from 7.5
percent.
Even some economists close to the Brazilian government said
this week that the only way for Brazil to regain economic
credibility is to ease back on its stimulus programs and adopt
austerity in government spending.
Mantega though discounted his critics and pointed to a range
of data that he says show the economy's robust and improving
health. Industrial production, he said, is rising strongly and
will continue to rise, he said.
Financing costs have fallen, he added, and inflation's
recent gains were temporary, based on food prices that are
beyond the government's control.
"Industrial profit margins have grown in the last two
quarters," Mantega told Estado. "There have been a return of
'animal spirits' and practically all April economic indicators
show the expansion of the Brazilian economy."
Supermarket sales rose for a fourth straight month in April,
while highway truck traffic, oil and gas output, cement sales
and automobile production were all higher, he said.
He dismissed critics of the government's policy.
"You don't make an omelet without breaking eggs and we broke
some eggs to do important reforms," he said. "Even if you look
at the question of currency devaluation that happened last year,
it made importers unhappy.
"There it is, as we say, those left behind by the reforms
are the ones who are unhappy," he said.
'SERIOUS' FISCAL POLICY
Mantega dismissed calls for austerity in spending to improve
growth and reduce inflation.
"We are making the biggest fiscal adjustment in history
because we are making the adjustment while we are cutting
taxes," he said. "There is no way to say that our fiscal policy
isn't serious. To get a bigger surplus, it would be necessary to
freeze tax cuts, which does not seem adequate to me."
He defended the tax cuts and spending levels as part of the
government's efforts to boost the economy during cycles of
economic sluggishness.
"We use a counter-cyclical policy," he said. "It is the goal
of the government to return to recording a full primary surplus
as soon as conditions make this favorable and that condition is
a return to higher growth because the best time to save is when
the economy is growing and not when it's slowing."
Mantega denied allegations that the government has used
accounting tricks to meet key economic targets. Brazil would
have been unable to meet its primary surplus target, the excess
of revenue over spending before interest payments on debt,
without changing the way it classifies some spending and assets.
"Our government has never used and will never use tricks,"
he said. "We have always been explicit, conducting operations
that depend on presidential decrees. The accounting was open and
reviewed."
A 6 percent tax on foreign investment in Brazilian domestic
bonds was removed on Friday because the tax had served the
purpose of stanching speculative capital flows, he said.
"The move was not made spontaneously," Mantega told Estado.
"That flood of speculative capital that came in the past had
declined," he said. "Today we have flows that behave, that are
desirable."
He dismissed concerns that capital will flow away from
Brazil as the United States cuts its own stimulus programs and
raises interest rates, reducing the relative attractiveness of
Brazilian investment compared to Brazilian ones.
"Foreign direct investment is coming in very well as it was
in 2012," Mantega said. "When I took of the 6 percent tax on
Brazilian bonds I was saying that the bonds will have a higher
return than any U.S. government bond."
"We are confident," he added.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)