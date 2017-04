BRASILIA Feb 29 Brazil's Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardoso plans to resign by Tuesday, a presidency source told Reuters on Monday.

Two Brazilian newspapers reported on Sunday that Cardoso is fed up with attacks on the ruling Workers' Party over a police probe into the activities of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)