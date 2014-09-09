BRIEF-Sorrento, Wildcat announce resolution
* Sorrento Therapeutics - reached mutual resolution with wildcat capital with respect to Wildcat's seeking of inspection of co's private placement
BRASILIA, Sept 9 The Brazilian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that Moody's decision to lower the country's debt rating outlook did not take into account a recovery of the economy in the second half of the year.
Moody's revised the outlook on Brazil's "Baa2" rating to negative from stable due to the risk of sustained low growth and worsening debt metrics. It said it could downgrade the country's rating if it sees indications the next government will not tighten fiscal policy and if growth remains in a low range of 1 percent to 2 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.
* Farmlead says a $6.5 million USD series A raise led by Monsanto Growth Ventures Source text for Eikon: