Oct 18 The chief executive of Brazilian miner MMX (MMXM3.SA), controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, has resigned for personal reasons, the company said on Tuesday.

Roger Downey began the job in August 2009.

Guilherme Escalhao, already employed by MMX, will take Downey's position. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Luciana Lopez)