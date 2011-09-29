TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan's Modec Inc said on Thursday that a unit of Brazil's state-owned oil giant Petrobras has asked it and its Brazilian partner Schahin Group to build a floating, production, storage and off-loading system (FPSO) for deployment in Brazil's Cernambi South oil field.

Petrobras unit Tupi B.V. issued a letter of intent to the two firms, which will be in charge of the engineering, procurement, construction and operation of the FPSO, with delivery scheduled during the third quarter of 2014, Modec said in a statement.

The field is located in BM-S-11 block in the giant "pre-salt" region of the Santos Basin. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)