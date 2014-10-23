(New throughout, adds Monsanto, companies agreeing)
SAO PAULO Oct 23 Some soy exporting companies
in Brazil have still not agreed to collect royalties for
Monsanto Co seeds, which could prevent farmers from
selling a portion of this year's crop.
Monsanto, however, said around 500 firms that purchase
soybeans from farmers have agreed to police royalty payments at
more than 3,000 points across Brazil, an arrangement that
highlights the increasingly complex relationship between global
grain merchants and biotech firms.
One exporter told Reuters this month it would collect
payments on Monsanto's new Intacta RR2 Pro seeds in exchange for
a fee, and Abiove told soy growers group Aprosoja in September
that other companies were in the process of settling on
compensation amounts.
But Abiove said on Thursday a broader deal had stalled,
citing lingering legal concerns that Monsanto could halt
shipments on cargoes that contain soy for which the company has
not received royalties.
"The risks of possible future embarrassment to the soy
industry from Monsanto... may prevent crushing and trading firms
from receiving that (Intacta) soy," Abiove said in a statement.
Trading firms have not had to oversee royalty payments in
the United States, the world's No. 2 soy exporter after Brazil,
because farmers are not allowed to reuse seeds year after year
there.
In Brazil, where genetically modified seeds have only been
legal since 2005, it is easier for farmers to skip out on
Monsanto's fees and reuse the seeds. Brazil is Monsanto's
second-largest market.
While some merchants have been collecting royalties on
Monsanto's first-generation RoundupReady soy seeds in Brazil for
a decade, that arrangement was deeply frustrating for merchants
as it required them to accept additional work and liability
without any compensation.
The industry has been determined to avoid a similar
situation with Intacta, which includes a gene to ward off pests
and was first planted in South America last year.
Farm groups believe between 15 and 25 percent of Brazil's
current crop, which is now more than 10 percent planted, was
sown with Monsanto's Intacta seeds.
Monsanto said farmers would have plenty of companies to sell
their Intacta soybeans to as it continues to negotiate with
Abiove members.
Abiove represents global merchants Bunge, ADM
, Louis Dreyfus and Cargill as well
as smaller Brazilian firms. Member companies have declined to
speak on the record about the negotiations.
Brazil's Intacta saga is part of a global trade, copyright,
environment and food-safety debate about genetic modification in
agriculture that is far from resolved.
Early this year, China rejected 1.25 million tonnes of U.S.
corn and by-products containing the genetically modified strain
MIR-162 manufactured by Swiss firm Syngenta that China
has not yet approved.
Cargill last month sued Syngenta for marketing the seeds in
the United States even though it lacked Beijing's approval,
estimating it suffered losses of more than $90 million.
