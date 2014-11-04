SAO PAULO Nov 4 The largest soy exporters in
Brazil are waiting for a final payment offer from Monsanto Co
in exchange for collecting seed royalties from farmers,
the chairman of crushing association Abiove said on Tuesday.
Reuters reported last month that a basic framework had been
worked out in a dispute involving the world's most powerful
agro-business companies, and that at least one exporter had
agreed to collect royalties for a fee.
Monsanto said in a statement on Oct. 23 that 500 companies
had agreed to help police royalty payments in Brazil, an
arrangement that highlights the increasingly complex
relationship between grain merchants and biotech companies.
Abiove represents multinational companies such as Cargill
Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd
and Louis Dreyfus Corp in Brazil, the world's
largest soybean exporter.
The ball is now in Monsanto's court to make good on the base
agreement and negotiate individual payments with Abiove members,
which account for some 85 percent of the soybeans bought in
Brazil, Abiove Chairman Manoel Pereira told Reuters.
"What is missing is the most important part - the payment,"
said Pereira, who is also director of grains at Minas
Gerais-based trading firm Algar Agro.
He said none of Abiove's members had received a payment
offer and the association was trying to organize another meeting
with Monsanto.
"We hope they don't wait until harvest or it will be a
problem," he added.
Without compensation, Abiove members could refuse to buy
soybeans grown from Monsanto's pest-resistant Intacta RR2 pro
soybeans, which should make up as much as a quarter of Brazil's
2014/15 crop, expected to be more than 90 million tonnes.
An impasse could limit the soybeans Brazil has available for
export in January, when harvesting starts.
The trading firms are wary of serving as a biotechnology
police in Brazil, a role they have not had to play in the United
States because biotech patents are protected by laws that do not
allow farmers to reuse seeds year after year.
Some merchants had been collecting royalties on Monsanto's
first-generation RoundupReady soy seeds in Brazil for a decade.
That arrangement was a source of frustration as it required
merchants to accept legal liability for their shipments, without
any compensation from Monsanto.
Pereira said Abiove had worked out a framework that
eliminated legal concerns over Monsanto halting shipments on
cargoes containing soy for which it had not received royalty
payments.
He declined to say what Abiove's members considered a fair
value for this service, adding that was up to individual
companies.
A Monsanto spokeswoman said negotiations continued and the
company was confident a solution would be found.
Brazil is Monsanto's second-biggest market after the United
States, making up a tenth of its $15 billion in net sales last
year. The company has blamed a downturn in royalty payments on
its Roundup Ready products for a drop in net sales of soybean
seeds last year.
(Editing by Andre Grenon.)