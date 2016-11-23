BRASILIA Nov 23 An austerity deal between the
Brazilian federal and state governments is a positive first step
to rebalance public accounts, but its implementation will face
challenges at the state level, Moody's Investors Service analyst
Paco Debonnaire said on Wednesday.
President Michel Temer agreed on Tuesday to share 5 billion
reais ($1.5 billion) in fines with cash-strapped states in
exchange for them to adopt reforms to limit expenditures and
support a federal pension overhaul.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)