BRASILIA Aug 1 A crippling recession and doubts over the approval of structural economic reforms will keep credit conditions in Brazil weak for some time, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

The rating agency, which stripped Brazil of its investment grade rating in February, said in a statement that credit conditions have stabilized with improved market sentiment and a weaker Brazilian real that has helped exporters.

But political uncertainty coupled with lower commodity prices and global risk aversion will keep the credit outlook under pressure.

"The ongoing political turmoil complicates the government's fiscal repairs and delays structural reforms to support growth and curb the government's debt burden," Moody's said in the statement.

The promises of interim President Michel Temer to limit public expenditures and overhaul an overly generous pension system has improved the mood of markets.

Temer is expected to assume the presidency until 2018 if the Senate in coming weeks impeaches suspended President Dilma Rousseff for allegedly doctoring government accounts. Rousseff, a leftist and largely blamed for running the economy into the ground, was suspended in May pending her trial.

But Temer faces criticism from lawmakers of his own alliance in Congress and powerful union groups for some of his austerity measures. ($1 = 3.2688 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)