SAO PAULO, Sept 10 - Emmanuel Hermann, the former head of
Grupo BTG Pactual SA's proprietary equity desk in
Brazil, is opening a new fund specialized in risk arbitrage,
credit and distressed assets, the markets blog of Veja Magazine
said on Wednesday, without saying how it obtained the
information.
According to the Veja Mercados blog, the new fund will be
called Leste and have three main axis: liquid investments in
equities, currencies and fixed-income instruments including risk
arbitrage; credit funds backed by property and other real estate
assets, and; a vehicle to invest in distressed assets with
complex judicial problems.
Efforts to get São Paulo-based BTG Pactual, controlled by
Brazilian billionaire financier André Esteves, and Hermann to
comment were unsuccessful.
Hermann had quit BTG Pactual in April, Veja Mercados said,
adding that Esteves waived a non-competing clause that could
have left the trader out of markets for an entire year.
Hermann is currently the largest individual shareholder in
units of BTG Pactual - a blend of the firm's investment-banking
and private-equity common and preferred shares, the blog added.
