* MRV stock has plunged 28 percent in 2011

* Homebuilder to buy back up to 10 million shares

* MRV stock closed at 11.03 reais/share on Wednesday

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 MRV Engenharia (MRVE3.SA), Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, late on Wednesday announced a share buyback program in the face of recent market losses.

The company, which booked a profit of 190 million reais ($117 million) in the second quarter, up 26 percent from a year earlier, will buy up to 10 million shares of common stock.

The buyback will happen at market prices "with resources of profit reserves or available capital," the company said in a statement.

MRV's common stock closed at 11.03 reais ($6.78) in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, which would mean a total buyback of up to 110.3 million reais. At the end of July the company had 308,985,659 shares in circulation.

The stock has lost 28 percent so far this year. ($1=1.6260 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)