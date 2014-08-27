Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 27 Brazilian presidential candidate Aecio Neves said on Wednesday hedge fund founder and former central bank chief Arminio Fraga would be his finance minister if he wins an Oct. 5 election.
The announcement was made during an election debate on national television.
Fraga, a Brazilian economist who was president of Brazil's central bank during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, is one of the founders of JPMorgan's flagship Brazilian hedge fund and private equity group, Gávea Investments.
He previously accused Rousseff of weakening the so-called "tripod" of economic policies that have been sacrosanct in Brazil since they helped reverse a period of rampant inflation and erratic growth in the 1990s.
It is based on fiscal responsibility, inflation targeting and a floating exchange rate.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Paul Tait)
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
SYDNEY, March 12 The rapid resurgence of nationalist politics in Australia was abruptly halted on Saturday after Pauline Hanson's One Nation party drew less than 5 percent of the vote and was set to win just one seat in a state poll.
DUBAI, March 12 An Iranian investment fund signed a deal with Korea's Hyundai Engineering Co. on Sunday for a 3 billion euro ($3.2 billion) petrochemical project, which is awaiting financing by Korean banks, the oil ministry's website SHANA said.