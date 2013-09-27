SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazilian metals producer Votorantim Metais said it will suspend operations at its 13,000 tonne a year nickel matte export plant in November and interrupt a supply contract with Mirabela Nickel Ltd , an Australian miner that produces nickel concentrate in Brazil's Bahia state.

The company said increased Chinese production of lower grade nickel pig iron had lowered prices for the base metal used in stainless steel production to levels that turned operations at its Fortaleza de Minas plant in Minas Gerais state inviable.

After reaching $48,700 a tonne in early 2007, the price of nickel has fallen to $13,775 a tonne, which has translated into losses from Votorantim's nickel division in the first half of 2013, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company has two other nickel units in Brazil -- one in Niquelândia in Goias state where it mines nickel ore and produces 20,000 tonnes a year of nickel carbonate and another operation in São Miguel Paulista in São Paulo state where it produces 23,000 tonnes of electrolytic nickel.

The news of the shutdown does not bode well for the near- to medium-term industrial activity in Brazil, where the government has struggled to shake the economy from its recent torpor.

The world's largest aluminum producer Alcoa said in August that it also plans to reduce output from its primary aluminum plants in São Luís, Maranhão and Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais.

Australia's Mirabela said in a statement that it was consulting legal options in respect to Votorantim's announcement that it would suspend its supply agreement.

Votorantim closed the deal in 2008 to buy 50 percent of Mirabela's production until 2014. The concentrate is produced at Mirabela's Santa Rita mine in Itagibá, Bahia state. The mine is one of the world's largest nickel sulfate deposits.