RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 6 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said on Thursday it will invest 2.6 billion reais ($1.42 billion) to build a new factory in Brazil as it aims to triple its market share in Latin America's largest economy by 2016.

The new production center, in Resende in Rio de Janeiro state, will have the capacity to produce 200,000 vehicles annually when it starts operating in the first half of 2014, Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn announced at an event in Rio. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Stuart Grudgings; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)